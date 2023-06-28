Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 54000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tinka Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

