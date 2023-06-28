TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.85

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TRY traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 276 ($3.51). The company had a trading volume of 474,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.89 million, a P/E ratio of -194.16 and a beta of 0.89. TR Property Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 1,745 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £4,973.25 ($6,323.27). In other news, insider Kate Bolsover purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £4,973.25 ($6,323.27). Also, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £24,990.94 ($31,774.88). 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

