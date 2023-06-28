Traders Buy High Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 6,418 call options.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

