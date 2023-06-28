Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 606 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

DLR opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

