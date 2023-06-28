Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 52,582 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,000. Intuit comprises 2.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Intuit by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Intuit by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intuit by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

INTU stock opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

