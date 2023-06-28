Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases 917 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

