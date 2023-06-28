Traxx (TRAXX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $914,247.19 and $308,569.15 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

