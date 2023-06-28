Tricon Residential Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $88,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

