Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.