TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.34% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 62,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,608. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

