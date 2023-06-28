Triton International (TRTN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) in the last few weeks:

6/25/2023 – Triton International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2023 – Triton International was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities to a “market perform” rating.

6/13/2023 – Triton International had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Triton International Trading Down 0.0 %

Triton International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

