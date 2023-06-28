Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.51 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TIGT traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.70 ($0.89). 152,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,440. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.43 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

