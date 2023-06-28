Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.49 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.