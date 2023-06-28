Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 429,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,022,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at $34,488,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $407,920. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $17,687,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

