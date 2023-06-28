Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ONEOK by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 8.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 512,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,629. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.