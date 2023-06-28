Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 755,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,687. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

