Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,649. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

