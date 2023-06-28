Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $45.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 264,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,921. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

