Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 309,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 287,506 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,151. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

