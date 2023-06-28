Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.74. 15,451,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,279,246. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.96 and a 200 day moving average of $321.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

