Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Belden by 96.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insider Transactions at Belden

Belden Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.