Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 4,882,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,114,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

