Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

