Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 7.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 711,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,196. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.