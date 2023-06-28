University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Up 0.3%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

