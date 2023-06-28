US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.00

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.93 ($0.69), with a volume of 283811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

US Solar Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.67.

About US Solar Fund



US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

