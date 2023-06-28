Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on July 5th

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.08. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

