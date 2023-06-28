Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Announces Dividend of $0.77

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7731 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

