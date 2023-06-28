Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

