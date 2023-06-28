Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) to Issue $0.98 Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.981 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 408,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

