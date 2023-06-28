Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4974 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. 223,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 235.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

