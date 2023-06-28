Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Plans $0.44 Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4396 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. 220,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,618. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

