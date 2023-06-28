Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 7th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

