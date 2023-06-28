Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 83,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 205,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 80,475 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,972,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,604. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

