Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

VWO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. 1,176,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,669. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

