Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.74 and its 200-day moving average is $242.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.