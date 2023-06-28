Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7001 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,422. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

