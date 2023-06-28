Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6757 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGT stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.94. The stock had a trading volume of 432,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,937. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.41 and a 200 day moving average of $370.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

