Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $136,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after purchasing an additional 410,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.