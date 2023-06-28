Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 1,281,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.