Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

