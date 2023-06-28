Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
