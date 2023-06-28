Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average is $373.43. The company has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

