Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.5762 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,931. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15,100.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

