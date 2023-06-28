Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6987 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOOG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.52. 114,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,253. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

