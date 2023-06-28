Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend of $0.69 (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6868 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.87. 75,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.