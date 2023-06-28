Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

