Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) to Issue $0.69 Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6868 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.87. 75,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,131. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

