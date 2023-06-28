Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV remained flat at $81.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.