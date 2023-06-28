Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 937,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

