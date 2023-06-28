Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 937,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF from StockNews.com
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- PECO Pullback Presents a Retail REIT Worth Shopping For
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.